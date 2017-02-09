Teen dies in Polk City stolen car pursuit, crash

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice Pause

1:02 Trauma center director describes injuries sustained by members of Nik Wallenda's troupe after a fall from a high wire.

2:22 Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton

1:35 Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker delivers 2016 Annual Report

0:50 United Way of Manatee reacts to merger announcement

1:24 Dramatic footage of New Orleans tornado as it tears through warehouse

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

0:17 Palmetto's defense sends Tigers to district championship

0:33 High school basketball player scores 92 points in a game