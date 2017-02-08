Manatee County receives 10 applications for new animal shelter vet

Ten people are vying to be Manatee County Animal Services’ on-site veterinarian.
The county received 10 applications for the animal shelter veterinarian position to succeed Carmen Lucena, whose last day with the county was Dec. 29 after a little more than three months on the job.
Lucena’s last day came a week after a dog was “humanely euthanized” prior to the five-day stray hold period. Unable to comment on personnel matter, the incident prompted an investigation, which resulted in “personnel changes,” Sarah Brown, Animal Services chief, said at the time.
Lucena, who started last September, was the first vet based at Animal Services. Before she started, animals had to be transported to a veterinarians’ office from the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W.
On Wednesday, Brown said they are hoping to have a new vet on board as soon as possible. The annual salary range listed on the job posting was $72,342.40 to $112,153.60.
“We are looking for someone that is competent in high volume, surgery, truly understands what is needed for overall health for the shelter, and is excited to work in this fast-paced environment,” Brown said. “We need someone that will be detailed with record keeping and interested in teaching staff, so we can become the best team possible.”
The 10 applicants are:
- Eugene Alexeev, who lives in Panama City Beach.
- Lauren M. Bienefeld, who lives in Baton Rogue, La.
- Kirsten M. Burton, who lives in Tampa
- Michael D. Herrington, who lives in Sarasota
- Juan Mejia, who lives in Bradenton
- Huyanh Ralph Tran, who lives in North Salem, N.Y.
- Daniel H. Trovillion, who lives in Paducah, Ky.
- Irina Whitmire, who lives in St. Petersburg
- Timothy N. Williams, who lives in Knoxville, Tenn.
- Owais Zaman, who lives in Pakistan
