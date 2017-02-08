Motorists blocking intersections can expect citations as police plan crackdown

Following Mayor Wayne Poston’s philosophy that law enforcement is there to help, not punish every day law-abiding citizens, Chief Melanie Bevan has given a lengthy grace period for motorists who block intersections to come into line with the law.
The police department has had message boards up and running the last few days reminding motorists that the police department is monitoring this kind of activity. Thus far, her officers have largely issued warnings, but those days are over.
Bevan said her department has made every effort in launching an educational understanding to motorists that blocking the flow of traffic in an intersection is both unlawful and dangerous.
“We’ve been doing another push with the message boards, but the real message is that we need to make sure the intersections are clear so our officers will be citing violators.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments