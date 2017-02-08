5 injured in accident at Circus Sarasota

Rescue crews from Sarasota County and Manatee County are responding to reports of a major accident at Circus Sarasota near the Mall at University Town Center.
Sarasota County government tweeted that five people were injured, and that one of the injured as a “trauma alert.”
The accident happened when a high wire at the circus collapsed, according to Manatee County Public Safety.
The circus was scheduled to open Friday under a tent near the Mall at University Town Center.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
