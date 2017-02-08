Local

February 8, 2017 1:02 PM

5 injured in accident at Circus Sarasota

By Jessica De Leon, Hannah Morse and Sara Nealeigh

Herald staff writers

Sarasota

Rescue crews from Sarasota County and Manatee County are responding to reports of a major accident at Circus Sarasota near the Mall at University Town Center.

Sarasota County government tweeted that five people were injured, and that one of the injured as a “trauma alert.”

The accident happened when a high wire at the circus collapsed, according to Manatee County Public Safety.

The circus was scheduled to open Friday under a tent near the Mall at University Town Center.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos