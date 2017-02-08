United Way of Manatee to merge with United Way Suncoast

For almost 75 years there has been a United Way of Manatee County, whose focus has been the education, financial sustainability and health of the Manatee community.
Current United Way of Manatee leaders insist none of that will change over the next six months and beyond when it seems highly likely, confirmed by an announcement Wednesday morning, that the organization will merge with United Way Suncoast.
We will still have an area board focused on Manatee County. We will have our office in Lakewood Ranch for sure. Our focus in Manatee won’t change. It will still be on the education, health and financial sustainability of everyone in Manatee.
Bronwyn Beightol, chief operating officer, United Way of Manatee County
“Our two boards have actively agreed to pursue a merger that will be finalized by July 1,” Bronwyn Beightol, currently chief operating officer of United Way of Manatee County, announced Wednesday.
The merged organization will most likely keep the name United Way Suncoast, Beightol added.
Several years ago, United Way of Manatee County explored merging into United Way Suncoast, which, itself was the product of a merger nearly five years ago between United Way of Sarasota County and United Way of Tampa Bay, said Anne Lee, chair of the United Way of Manatee County board.
“The timing wasn’t right,” Lee said. “Since then, we have watched how Sarasota has benefited post merger and seen first-hand the accomplishments United Way Suncoast has made in the Sarasota market with community impact.”
What will happen in Manatee
Over the next six months, United Way of Manatee will have a lot of decisions to make, but the mission of taking care of Manatee resident has already been made, Beightol said.
“We will still have an area board focused on Manatee County,” Beightol said. “We will have our office in Lakewood Ranch for sure. Our focus in Manatee won’t change. It will still be on the education, health and financial sustainability of everyone in Manatee.”
The United Way of Manatee County building at 1701 14th St. W., Bradenton, was a gift from the Kiwanis which United Way of Manatee has enjoyed for the past 30 years.
But the building is now ailing, said Beightol who added that its fate is uncertain.
“We have a property use committee and we will explore possibilities,” added Beightol, who said the building could end up being used by another organization in the county.
According to the official announcement made Wednesday, the boards of directors from both organizations began discussions about how they could work together in September and both boards voted unanimously in January to merge.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
