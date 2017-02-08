Sarasota man dies in crash

A 61-year-old man died in the fatal University Parkway crash from Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 7:53 a.m., Mark O’Brien of Sarasota was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla eastbound in the center lane on University Parkway toward North Honore Avenue as a 2015 Toyota Corolla with a 50-year-old and 16-year-old, both of Sarasota, slowed in front of him.
Deputies assisting FHP on traffic crash EB lanes University at Honore in Sarasota. Road blocked, causing back-up. Avoid area, drive slowly. pic.twitter.com/qox3gVLvMr— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) February 7, 2017
According to FHP, O’Brien’s car rear-ended the 2015 car, and the impact was great enough to kill O’Brien.
The crash is still under investigation, according to FHP.
