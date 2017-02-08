One dead after being thrown from boat

0:43 Sarasota detectives looking for two suspects who swiped Amish furniture set Pause

1:35 Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker delivers 2016 Annual Report

1:19 Phishing scam yields hackers 7,700 school employee W2's

0:52 Palmetto City Commission OKs grilled cheese festival

0:33 Fire destroys garage of Parrish home

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account

2:46 Making peppermint candy

0:47 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer heading to the final four