One dead after being thrown from boat

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating incident that left one man dead Tuesday evening.
According to FWC, a 2017 Tiburon boat attempted to make a turn in Sarasota Bay around 7:15 p.m. when both occupants were ejected. The 48-year-old Sarasota passenger was able to swim to shore, but the 47-year-old driver was found dead.
The identity of the driver, who is not from the area, has not been released pending next of kin notification.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
