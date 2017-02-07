Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker delivers 2016 Annual Report

Anna Maria Island is the perfect getaway at any time of day, on any given day. Anna Maria is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and the rest of the Tampa Bay region.
Palmetto-based Southeastern Guide Dogs will be in the national spotlight come Super Bowl Sunday, as the annual "Puppy Bowl" will feature a commercial showing off some of the organization's service dogs. Lauren Verno reporting for Bay News 9.
Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.