Fire destroys garage, kills family’s dog

A fire Tuesday afternoon destroyed the garage of a Parrish home was killed the family's dog, according to the North River Fire District.
Five fire engines from North River, Parrish and East Manatee fire districts responded to the 4900 block of Erie Road in Parrish just after noon Tuesday to reports of a structure fire at the home.
The resident had been working on his gas-powered golf cart in the garage when he went inside the home and came back out to find it engulfed in flames, according to North River Fire Chief Michael S. Rampino. The home’s garage was a total loss, he added.
There was also some damage to the interior of the home, according to Batallion Chief Hadlotk who arrived on scene aftwerward to take command of the incident.
The family dog died in the fire but there were no other reported injuries.
Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office had traffic on Erie Road blocked in both directions for at least two hours, causing many residents to have to take longer routes to or from their homes.
Florida Power and Light sent out three crews to the scene. Power to the home was cut by the first crew as a standard precaution.
