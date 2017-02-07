Get solar savvy during educational luncheon

Now that Floridians have the power to choose solar with the tax-exempting Amendment 4 passing in August, the League of Women Voters of Manatee County is offering residents the chance to learn about this more accessible energy option.
Presenters with Florida Solar Energy Industries Association and Florida Solar United Neighborhoods, which partners with the League of Women Voters of Florida and is partially funded by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, are set to discuss finances, policies, where to find an authorized solar panel dealer, how solar co-ops function and net metering.
“This segment of the energy industry is growing so rapidly in Florida that we felt it important for the public to learn more about it,” said Rosalie Shaffer, president of the League of Women Voters of Manatee County.
According to the Florida Solar Energy Industries Association, the state is ranked third in the nation’s rooftop solar potential but 14th in how many solar panels have been installed.
The free, hour-long event will start at noon on Feb. 13 at the Bradenton Woman’s Club, located at 1705 Manatee Ave. W. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch, provided with a $5 donation.
For more information, call the League of Women Voters at 941-729-9248.
