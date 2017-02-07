At least one dead in fatal crash on University Parkway

At least one person is dead in a crash on University Parkway Tuesday.
Around 8:02 a.m., a fatal crash was reported at the intersection of North Honore Avenue and University.
Deputies assisting FHP on traffic crash EB lanes University at Honore in Sarasota. Road blocked, causing back-up. Avoid area, drive slowly. pic.twitter.com/qox3gVLvMr— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) February 7, 2017
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, all three eastbound University Parkway lanes are blocked. Traffic is being rerouted through the turn lanes.
This story will be updated.
