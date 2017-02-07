Local

February 7, 2017 9:39 AM

At least one dead in fatal crash on University Parkway

By Hannah Morse

Sarasota

At least one person is dead in a crash on University Parkway Tuesday.

Around 8:02 a.m., a fatal crash was reported at the intersection of North Honore Avenue and University.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, all three eastbound University Parkway lanes are blocked. Traffic is being rerouted through the turn lanes.

This story will be updated.

