Honest car salesman’s post about rusty clunker goes viral

Need a car that will last you all of Spring 2017?
A Largo used car salesman has your back.
Shelmar Roseman typically posts on his Facebook page photos and descriptions of cars that are up for sale at Journee Autos. But a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero got some extra love from the internet for Roseman’s honest depiction of the car.
“PLEASEEEEEE READ CAREFULL SO THERE’S NO MISUNDERSTANDING,” he begins.
Rust? Check.
Check engine light on? Most likely.
But for $900, and no less, the lucky driver will have working A/C and a CD player.
The well loved car with over 200,000 miles received 30,000 likes and shares, and more than 22,000 comments.
“This will get you from A to B. Just dont (sic) try to make it to C,” Roseman wrote. “An (sic) don’t bring that b**** back to me.”
Roseman pulls no punches for the car’s expected expiration date, which he said would probably last the driver until the first day of summer.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments