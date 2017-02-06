Palmetto looks to enhance nightlife with proposed new noise ordinance

1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again Pause

2:02 Protesters, supporters speak about President Donald Trump in Tampa

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

0:53 45 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

1:16 Anti-Trump protesters organize outside of Rep. Vern Buchanan's Bradenton office

2:04 Suncoast Gems is moving

1:16 "He's going to hear from us." Trump protestors gather in Sarasota

2:13 Cleanup final act of Bradenton Area River Regatta

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on