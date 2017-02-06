Protesters, supporters speak about President Donald Trump in Tampa

Palmetto-based Southeastern Guide Dogs will be in the national spotlight come Super Bowl Sunday, as the annual "Puppy Bowl" will feature a commercial showing off some of the organization's service dogs. Lauren Verno reporting for Bay News 9.
Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.
Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan talks about the the arrests of two former employees who investigators say stole money from the department during a five-year period. The arrests came after an 11-month investigation.
Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.