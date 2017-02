1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again Pause

1:44 Manatees investigate transparent canoe in St. Petersburg

0:45 Braden River basketball ready to make noise in the district tournament

2:13 Cleanup final act of Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

1:07 Local sewing guild chapter uses fair to teach sewing to next generation

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano