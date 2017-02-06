Manatees investigate transparent canoe in St. Petersburg

Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.
Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.
Community Christian School second grader Jeffrey Holz was surprised with tickets to Legoland and a bevy of Lego swag Tuesday, as officials from the toy company recognized the 8 year old for his generosity.
A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.