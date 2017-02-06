Manatees investigate transparent canoe in St. Petersburg

A group of three playful manatees investigate a canoe from See Through Canoe in St. Petersburg. One of the manatees completes two fast 360 rolls in the water.
See Through Canoe

Crime

Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.

Crime

How to stop car break-ins like these

Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.

Crime

Body cam shows Florida deputy stealing money from DUI suspect

A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.

Editor's Choice Videos