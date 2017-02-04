Third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta kicks off with fishing, running

Cool temperatures greeted the start of Saturday’s third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta, which was a perfect beginning for hundreds of runners competing in the Saint Stephen’s 5K Falcon Run and about 70 children baiting hooks in the Hernando De Soto Historical Society’s youth fishing tournament.
The two events kicked off a full day of fun, food, activities and high-speed racing action on the Manatee River. De Soto member Scott Toedman said the youth fishing tournament was the largest yet.
“We were expecting about 50, but we got flooded with calls on Friday,” Toedman said. “Registration had already closed, but we told them to come on down. We certainly weren’t going to turn anyone away. It’s all about the kids. They love it and we have a lot of kids returning from the first two years and a lot of new ones.”
Each child received a free rod and reel, and prizes were awarded thanks to sponsors like Discount Tackle Outlet and Apex Engineering. Tropicana representatives were on hand to provide juice and snacks. Toedman said there is nothing quite like the sight of a child catching his or her first fish.
“Just the excitement in their eyes makes it all worthwhile,” he said. “When they catch that first fish their eyes get as big as oranges.”
Debbie and Earl Miller brought along their 5-year-old granddaughter, Kylie, who at a tender young age is already an avid ballet dancer and an orange belt in karate. Earl Parker said the entire family does a little fishing, but they thought it was a great opportunity for Kylie to learn a new skill. Ethan Parker, 4, has a little more experience but was saltwater fishing Saturday for the first time.
The excited youngster summed it all up just prior to the start of the tournament. “I want to catch a big fish,” he said with a big smile.
With racing on the river still hours away, John Woodall was the first to set up his chairs on the Green Bridge around 8 a.m. His early arrival was rewarded with a prime viewing spot for the Formula 2 Powerboat Super League’s season opener.
“We knew there are going to thousands of people here today,” Woodall said. “I used to go to the boat races in Sarasota. So we had some breakfast and came on out to see the boats.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
