Third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta kicks off with fishing, running

2:42 Bradenton Area River Regatta final preparations Pause

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

1:31 Powerboat Superleague tabs large field for Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:38 Southeastern Guide Dogs featured in 'Puppy Bowl' commercial

0:59 These 'mathletes' know that MathCounts

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again

0:16 Bayshore senior Alexus Norman discusses moving onto the region quarterfinals

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar