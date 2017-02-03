Sarasota police to test emergency notification system

A drill of the Sarasota Police Department’s emergency notification system, Rapid Notify, will be performed in some communities.
The test will be done at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 in the area of Lido Key and St. Armand’s Key. Those areas were chosen because of the vulnerability of the coastline, according to police.
Rapid Notify subscribers will be notified according to the contact information they provided to the system. No action will be required.
The emergency notification system, often referred to as “reverse 911,” alerts residents and provides information during emergency events, according to a release.
Residents are able to sign up for the free notification system at sarasotagov.org/ENS.cfm.
