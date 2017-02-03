Woman rescued from Sarasota fire dies

The 83-year-old woman who was rescued by Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies after her house was engulfed in flames has died.
The death of Nira M. McCollum, of the 2600 block of 24th Street in Sarasota, was announced Friday, a week after she had been rescued.
Around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27, a frantic 911 call about a house on fire was made by a neighbor of McCollum.
When asked if anyone was trapped inside the house, the woman said, “I think so. She’s an older lady.”
The woman also told the 911 operator that she could hear someone’s voice from inside the house and that the fire continued to grow.
When the sheriff’s office arrived, Deputy James Crosby and a passerby broke the bathroom window, but they couldn’t get to the 83-year-old due to heavy smoke.
Photo taken by one of our deputies on scene of 24th St structure fire. Latest from SCFD: three patients transported. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/wpjsYmHVrg— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) January 28, 2017
Together, deputies Crosby, Michael Buehler and Lindsey Fisher were able to get McCollum out of the house, perform CPR and transport her by helicopter to a local hospital.
The official cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office.
