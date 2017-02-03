Watch ‘Puppy Bowl’ commericial featuring Southeastern Guide Dogs puppy

Palmetto-based Southeastern Guide Dogs will be in the national spotlight come Super Bowl Sunday, as the annual "Puppy Bowl" will feature a commercial showing off some of the organization's service dogs.
The commercial, sponsored by Subaru, will spotlight two Florida pups from Southeastern Guide Dogs. One of the dogs, Suba, currently has a home with the Folkmans, a Tampa-Bay area family.
"He's very intelligent," said Debi Folkman when talking about Suba. "He's a lot of fun, good energy, very smart."
The Folkmans will raise and train Suba for a year before he returns to Southeastern Guide Dogs to complete his training as a service dog.
The organization, which provides service dogs for those in need for free, operates on a $9 million budget derived entirely from donations. The organization's director, Larissa Daigle, called the potential exposure the commercial could provide "priceless."
"The wider our audience, the more exposure we can get in front of people who might be interested in supporting us," said Daigle. "It's a god send. It's really wonderful."
The Folkmans hope the commercial will impact others the way their experience with Suba has impacted them.
"I hope it reaches a lot of viewers," said Debi. "I hope like those Subaru commercials out there that touch your heart, I felt that this, it really touched my heart to see it."
Puppy Bowl XIII airs Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet. The "game" itself will feature a number of pups from the Central Florida area, as well.
Comments