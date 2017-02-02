Manatee Chamber of Commerce gavel passes to DiLallo at annual dinner

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta Pause

1:03 He hates illiteracy, so he gave out 20,000 books

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000

1:57 East Manatee resident Justin McGee gets special Manatee YMCA award

2:57 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

1:39 White House press secretary takes questions on Skype for the first time

1:00 So you wanna be in health care? HOSA Competition challenges future practitioners.