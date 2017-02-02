Local

Palmetto motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to a local hospital after a motorcycle-involved crash in Palmetto Thursday night.

The motorcycle’s operator lost control near the corner of U.S. 41 and 23rd Street West around 7:44 p.m. The driver and a passenger were taken to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton with injuries that did not appear serious, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

No other vehicles were involved, according to police.

