Palmetto motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to a local hospital after a motorcycle-involved crash in Palmetto Thursday night.
The motorcycle’s operator lost control near the corner of U.S. 41 and 23rd Street West around 7:44 p.m. The driver and a passenger were taken to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton with injuries that did not appear serious, according to the Palmetto Police Department.
No other vehicles were involved, according to police.
SB US 41 into Palmetto closed at Holy Cross Catholic Church after apparent traffic crash pic.twitter.com/mrsYpza34L— Marc R. Masferrer (@MRMasferrer) February 3, 2017
Comments