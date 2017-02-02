Imperial Lakes, I-75 Office Park projects win approval

Manatee County Commissioners unanimously approved preliminary site plans Thursday for the Imperial Lakes Commercial project, which would bring an 118-room hotel, supermarket and other retail south of Buffalo Road and east of Interstate 75 in Parrish.
Much of the discussion Thursday centered on traffic and the entrance off Buffalo Road.
Residents Jim and Janet Brenner asked for a sound wall to help curb noise from I-75 and Buffalo Road.
“There should be consideration on the noise pollution. It’s excessive,” Jim Brenner said.
Caleb Grimes, the attorney representing the project, said there would be standard buffering, including space, trees and shrubbery.
Commission Chair Betsy Benac said the Florida Department of Transportation has many improvements planned on I-75, and is working its way north from University Parkway to U.S. 301.
Improvements to I-75 near Imperial Lakes are not in the near future, she said.
“We have had a lot of people ask about a sound barrier wall. It doesn’t happen until they have a planned improvement,” Benac said.
In other business, the commission unanimously approved plans by developer Medallion Home to complete the I-75 Office Park at Lakewood Ranch. The park, located between I-75 and Town Center Parkway, has been long stalled.
The developer won approval for three options to complete the park: A. 99,516-square feet of office space, B. 33,200-square feet of office space and a 234-bed assisted living facility; and C. 160 multi-family residential units.
“I feel that all three of these options would probably be successful and helpful to the companies that are there now,” said Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.
The commission took no action on the Robin’s Apartments affordable housing project, or the Enneking rezone from agricultual to heavy manufacturing on the east side of Bayshore Road in the Palmetto area. Both projects will be readvertised and rescheduled.
