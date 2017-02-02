Need a funding boost for a Sarasota Bay-related project?

The grant application period has opened for organizations looking to fund projects that will aid the Sarasota Bay watershed.
The 2017 Bay Partners Grant Program by the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program is offering up to $3,000 per applicant for projects that focus on either bay habitat improvement, bay water quality improvement or bay-related environmental education for the Sarasota Bay watershed, which includes Anna Maria Island to the north all the way to the Venice Inlet.
Since 2003, the program has given more than $275,000 to support projects from 65 local organizations.
Applications — which must be received at the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program by 4 p.m. on March 3 — and a list of previous projects can be found on www.sarasotabay.org.
Any business, non-profit, school, government agency or civic association in Manatee or Sarasota counties can apply.
They will then be reviewed by the program’s Grants Review Committee for ecological and community benefits, along with budgetary requirements.
Recipients will be notifed by early June.
Anyone who needs more information can contact Darcy Young by calling 941-955-8085 or emailing darcy@sarasotabay.org.
Comments