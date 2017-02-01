Will you put money on this manatee’s Super Bowl prediction?

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old Pause

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida

1:16 "He's going to hear from us." Trump protestors gather in Sarasota

1:16 Anti-Trump protesters organize outside of Rep. Vern Buchanan's Bradenton office

1:14 Green Bridge Fishing Pier could be unsafe in a few years

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

2:22 Mosaic makes its case for more phosphate mining in Manatee

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

2:16 Mosaic addresses Mulberry sinkhole during Manatee hearing