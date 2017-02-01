Will you put money on this manatee’s Super Bowl prediction?

Some football fans keep track of player stats throughout the year to carefully make their Super Bowl LI predictions. Others have that one team they either can’t live without or absolutely despise.
Floridians, well, we have manatees.
Two manatees at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Buffett and Hugh, have made their annual Super Bowl predictions for Sunday’s game.
On Wednesday, a PVC pipe contraption was lowered into the manatees’ habitat, which had a New England Patriots helmet on one side and an Atlanta Falcons helmet on the other.
Buffett made a bold first move and picked the Falcons to win at NRG Stadium in Houston. Two minutes later, Hugh swam over to favor the Patriots.
Buffet predicted @AtlantaFalcons and Hugh predicted @Patriots. We'll find out Sunday which manatee will better their record! #SuperBowl— Mote Marine Lab (@MoteMarineLab) February 1, 2017
In the past nine Super Bowls, Buffet has correctly picked eight winning teams. Hugh has only chosen five.
So are you willing to put your chances on a manatee’s pick? The 51st Super Bowl starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 on Fox.
