Deputies rescue 83-year-old woman from house fire

An 83-year-old woman was rescued from her fire-engulfed home Friday night by three Sarasota County sheriff's deputies.
At about 10:15 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the 2600 block of 24th Street in Sarasota to reports of a home engulfed in flames with residents still inside, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies James Crosby and Lindsey Fischer arrived first on scene at the home and attempted to break down the back door, according to a news release. Crosby, with the help of a bystander, was able to break open a bathroom window so that the deputy could enter.
Crosby was forced out of the home because of the heavy smoke, but re-entered moments later with the help of of Deputy Michael Buehler. Fischer cleared an exit while Crosby and Buehler were able to bring out the 83-year-old woman who was inside.
Deputies performed CPR and she was later taken by helicopter to an area hospital, the release states. Crosby was also taken to a local hospital, as a precaution for smoke inhalation.
By the time the Sarasota County Fire Department arrived, the three deputies and resident were already outside the home, the sheriff’s office reported.
"Regardless of the type of call that comes in, during an emergency, we are all first responders," Sheriff Tom Knight said in an issued statement. "These deputies exhibited a true act of heroism by walking into uncertainty without a moment of hesitation. Each are outstanding representations of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and have proven their commitment to the safety of the citizens they serve."
Buehler and Crosby both began their careers at the sheriff's office in April 2015, the release states. That Friday had been Fischer’s third shift after being hired in September and then completing her field training. All three deputies have been nominated by their supervisor to receive the sheriff's office Heroic Achievement Award, and are expected to be formally recognized in coming months.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
