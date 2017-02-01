Tampa CAIR files lawsuit as Syrian couple can’t return to Florida

0:44 Video shows gunmen who robbed store Pause

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:14 Green Bridge Fishing Pier could be unsafe in a few years

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida

1:40 Countdown to Signing Day: Manatee

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

1:04 Bishop punched in face during Mass