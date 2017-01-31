Missing Sarasota man has medical condition, police say

An 88-year-old Sarasota man suffering from a medical condition is missing and endangered, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The alert was issued shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Anthony D. Shulenski was reported missing Tuesday and last seen in the area of 3800th block of Buckeye Circle in Sarasota around 5 p.m., according to the Sarasota Police Department. Shulenski is about 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black “Desert Storm” T-shirt, blue jeans and a green ball cap.
The Sarasota Police Department reports he suffers from a medical condition.
Officials believe he man be traveling in a white KIA Sedona with Florida specialty “In God We Trust” license plate 9976IS.
Anyone with information on Shulenski’s whereabouts should contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or call 911.
