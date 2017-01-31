Budweiser Clydesdales to join Saturday’s regatta

Since 1933 the majesty of the world’s most powerful horses have been the image of Budweiser’s quality and tradition for Anheuser-Bush and they will be making their first appearance at the Bradenton Area River Regatta on Saturday.
The images of Budweiser’s team of eight Clydesdales pulling the signature Budweiser wagon with one of the company’s beloved dalmatians riding shotgun is world famous and a favorite at many events and Super Bowl commercials.
The Budweiser team will be harnessed and hitched to the red beer wagon at the Green Bridge on Bradenton’s side starting at 11 a.m. and the “Gentle Giants” of the horse world will begin parading across the bridge into Palmetto at 12:15 p.m.
Once the Clydesdales reach Palmetto, the team will set up on the north side of the river from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for photo opportunities and a chance to see these world famous horses in person. Horses chosen for for the Budweiser teams must be at least three years old, stand about six feet tall at the shoulder and weigh an average of 2,000 pounds.
“A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year,” accora regatta press release states. A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 25 quarts of feed, up to 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.
“It brings a Super Bowl feel to our event and it will be magnificent sight to see the Budweiser Clydesdales cross the Green Bridge at high noon this Saturday,” said ISM USA president and event organizer Mike Fetchko.
Uva Perez will try for new jet ski speed world record
Mexico’s Uva Perez currently holds the fastest recorded speed on a jet ski at 114.6 mph. As an added addition to the Hydrocross jet ski races off the Palmetto fishing pier on the Manatee River, Perez will make several runs throughout the day on Saturday to try and break his existing world record.
The Hydrocross races will feature world class competitors vying for the regatta’s annual Action Jetsports Mayor’s Cup. Mike Young, H2X Racing president, said the racers, “are amped up and ready to begin the 2017 season with this kickoff event here.”
It will be a busy day on the water with Hyrdrcross racers competing on the west of the Green Bridge and the Powerboat Super League Formula 2 races in action on the east side of the bridge.
