Here’s how the streets will look during the Sarasota half marathon

Runners: Take your marks! Drivers: Hold it right there.
The Sarasota Police Department announced the road closures that will take effect Sunday for the Sarasota Music Half Marathon.
The 13.1-mile race, starting at 7 a.m., begins at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, traverses and loops back over the Ringling Bridge. The course then passes Selby Gardens to Orange Avenue, goes into Cherokee Park, heads back to Selby Gardens and finishes at the Van Wezel.
Police expect the roads to be open by 11 a.m. at the latest.
Six major areas are expected to have partial closures, as follows:
U.S. 41: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- From 10th Street to South Orange Avenue, southbound traffic will merge into one lane.
- From Hudson Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue, northbound traffic will merge into one lane.
John Ringling Causeway and Ringling Bridge: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- From U.S. 41 to Bird Key Drive, westbound traffic will merge into one lane.
- From Adam’s Drive to Bird Key Drive, eastbound traffic will merge into one lane.
- From Hart’s Landing to U.S. 41, eastbound traffic will merge into one lane.
- From Adam’s Drive to Bird Key Drive, east and west traffic will be redirected as two-way traffic in south side lanes.
St. Armand’s Circle: 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- All lanes completely closed on St. Armand’s Circle.
- From Madison Drive to St. Armand’s Circle, northbound lane of North Boulevard of the Presidents will be closed.
- From Monroe Drive to St. Armand’s Circle, northbound lane of South Boulevard of the Presidents will be closed.
- All traffic will be re-routed through Washington Drive to Monroe Drive to South Adam’s Drive to access the John Ringling Causeway.
South Orange Avenue: 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- From Mound Street until it becomes McClellan Drive, all of South Orange Avenue will be closed and will continue to be closed to the intersection at South Osprey Avenue.
South Osprey Avenue: 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- From McClellan Drive to Webber Street, all of South Osprey Avenue will be closed.
- From McClellan Drive to South Drive, the southbound lane of South Osprey Avenue will be closed.
Cherokee Park: 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- From South Osprey Avenue to Cherokee Terrace, westbound South Drive will be closed.
- From South Drive to North Drive, all of Cherokee Terrace will be closed.
- From Cherokee Terrace to South Osprey Avenue, westbound only lane of North Drive will be closed.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments