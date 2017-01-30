Woman drops baby from “upstairs window” to save baby’s life

1:16 "He's going to hear from us." Trump protestors gather in Sarasota Pause

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:45 State legislators talk upcoming session at Pancakes & Politics

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

0:58 A 'No Swim Advisory' has been posted for Palma Sola South Beach

0:26 Bailey Sikkema discusses Bradenton Christian girls basketball's breakthrough season