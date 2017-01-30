Local

January 30, 2017 9:04 PM

Woman drops baby from “upstairs window” to save baby’s life

By Sara Nealeigh

A mother’s love is strong.

A 21-year-old woman saved her baby shortly before she perished in a house fire in Wyoming, Ill. Monday, according to the Journal Star.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m., but was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, the Journal Star reported. A woman’s body - the mother - was found inside the home and was later pronounced dead.

But outside the house, was a baby in a car seat.

The baby was taken to a local hospital, and eventually transferred to another hospital in Peoria, about an hour’s drive southeast, the Journal Star reported.

“The victim was a hero as she put her baby into a car seat and dropped the baby to the ground from the upstairs window” Stark County Sheriff Steve Sloan said in a release, according to the Journal Star.

The fire remains under investigation.

