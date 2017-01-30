Frost possible in some Florida counties overnight

The area of high pressure will move east toward Florida tonight with clear skies and lighter winds.
There is a Frost Advisory in place for much of the region overnight, but The Frost Advisory will not impact Manatee County, Pinellas County or Tampa.
The forecast low in Tampa is 46.
Bradenton is also expected to see a low of 46 Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
It will be colder tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s in our northern counties, upper 30s to low 40s inland and mid to upper 40s near the coast.
Patchy frost is possible tonight into Tuesday morning.
We will enjoy sunny skies Tuesday.
After a chilly morning, it will be pleasant in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Bradenton is expected to see highs in the 70s starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. The lows, however, will stay in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Sara Nealeigh contributed to this report.
