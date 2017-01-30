Palma Sola beach not safe for swimming, says health department

Bradenton A no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola Beach South after testing revealed that contact with the water “may pose an increased risk of infectious diseases to humans,” the Florida Department of Health.
Testing from Jan. 26 showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria, which can cause wound, pelvic, urinary tract and other types of infections.
Palma Sola South is located about 1,000 feet west of 81St Street West and on the south side of Palma Sola Causeway.
The water will again be tested on Feb. 6, and results will be released Feb. 8, according to the health department.
For more information about the state’s Healthy Beaches program, call 941-748-0747, ext. 1340, or visit the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov and selecting Beach Water Quality under the Environmental Health tab of the navigation bar.
