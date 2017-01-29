1929 Ford Tri-Motor returning to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

A slice of aviation history, the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor, nicknamed the Tin Goose, will be at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Feb. 2-5.
The Experimental Aircraft Association’s vintage aircraft tours the country offering an opportunity for passengers to experience flight aboard the world’s first mass-produced airliner. Flight aboard the Tin Goose was once considered luxurious commercial air travel.
The Ford Tri-Motor was first built by the Ford Motor Company in the late 1920s. The aircraft has an intriguing history, with roles ranging from service as a Cuban airliner to fighting forest fires while transporting smoke jumpers.
EAA founder Paul Poberezny purchased the aircraft in 1973, which then underwent a 12-year restoration. Since then it has been hangared at the EAA Museum’s historic Pioneer Airport and only departs to make public appearances and for touring.
EAA’s Ford Tri-Motor has appeared in two movies: “Family Jewels” starring Jerry Lewis and “Public Enemies” starring Johnny Depp.
EAA’s Tri-Motor can carry nine passengers at a time, and every seat has a window. Passengers are encouraged to bring a camera to record and share this experience. Tickets purchased in advance are $70 for adults; walk up tickets are $75 and $50 for children 17 years old and under. For its local stay, the Tin Goose will be based at Rectrix Aerodrome North, 1234 Clyde Jones Road.
Flight reservations can be made at www.flytheford.org, EAA’s Tri-Motor tour website, or by calling 1-800-843-3612.
