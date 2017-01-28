LECOM presents white coats to advancing students

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine campus in Lakewood Ranch on Saturday welcomed its osteopathic medicine, pharmacy and dental students into the health profession with its traditional White Coat Ceremony at the Harvest Center.
In receiving their white coats, the LECOM students accept the challenges of a medical career, the professionalism and integrity required of it, and demonstrate that they are ready to begin to gain experience outside the classroom, according to a news release from the college.
Receiving white coats were 100 third-year School of Dental Medicine students; 100 first-year dental students; 138 students from the School of Pharmacy; and 192 College of Medicine students.
