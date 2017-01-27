Sarasota ranked in top three Happiest Seaside Towns

Those who live there may not be surprised, but Sarasota has landed in a top three spot in a raking of the Happiest Seaside Towns.
Sarasota was raked the third Happiest Seaside Town in America by Coastal Living. The description highlighted the “world-class beaches and top-shelf arts and culture scene,” along with “a laid-back cultural overlay that keeps life here in an ideal balance.”
It's time to meet America's Happiest Seaside Towns 2017!! Did your town make the list? https://t.co/NVWpurn42t pic.twitter.com/UWRw5v6IDa— Coastal Living (@coastalliving) January 27, 2017
The top spot on the list belonged to Grand Haven, Mich. The town was praised for its “historic storefronts,” “bustling waterfront’s boardwalk,” and “old fashioned spirit.”
Orleans, Mass., took the No. 2 spot while Fernandina Beach and Langly, Wash., rounded out the top five.
The top 10 rankings were announced by Coastal Living on Friday.
