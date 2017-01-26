Fire contained to roof of downtown Tampa Marriott Waterside hotel

A fire that broke out on the roof of the Marriott Waterside hotel in downtown Tampa Thursday evening is under control, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the Marriott Waterside, 700 S. Florida Ave., at 8:11 p.m., Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, workers had performed roof repairs and debris had ignited, Penny said.
Workers attempted to put out the fire with extinguishers but were unsuccessful, he said. Firefighters arrived and were quickly able to douse fire with water and contain the blaze within five minutes to a small area of the roof.
The hotel staff was quick to evacuate the guests and there were no injuries reported, Penny said.
The fire marshal allowed guests to return to their rooms by 9:20. Investigators from the fire marshal’s office were on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
A third alarm was called because of the size of the building and the number of occupants.
“It is important to have the firefighting resources available in this situation should they be required,” Penny said.
Three alarm fire at downtown Marriott under control— Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) January 27, 2017
