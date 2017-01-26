Manatee middle school bus struck in crash with students on board

0:55 Mining coming to end at Lakewood Ranch Pause

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

2:22 Mosaic makes its case for more phosphate mining in Manatee

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:00 Take Stock recognizes the power of a menor

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades