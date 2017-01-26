Manatee middle school bus struck in crash with students on board

A truck struck a School District of Manatee County bus carrying 34 students Thursday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol, but no children were injured.
The bus was transporting 34 students from Louise R. Johnson Middle School of International Studies, one teacher and an aide. The bus driver suffered minor injuries but refused to be transported to a hospital, the FHP said.
According to the FHP, a blue pickup truck attempted to turn right from a stop sign at the intersection of 24th Street East and 63rd Avenue East when it struck the side of the school bus.
The truck sustained major damage to the front end, but the driver did not report any injuries. The Manatee district school bus had some damage on its side. School officials arrived at the scene to photograph the damage and check on students.
A second bus was brought to the scene to take the students home.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
