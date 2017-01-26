Mosaic details plans for more phosphate mining in Manatee County

Manatee County commissioners began their quasi-judicial public hearing regarding the Mosaic Company’s proposal for the approval of their Master Mining Plan and the rezoning 3,596 acres of its Wingate East property Thursday.
The land is currently zoned as agricultural, and the company is asking to move to extraction. Their Master Mining Plan details the approval of the plan, asking for setback waivers and special approval for mining in the Peace River Watershed Protection Overlay District.
Mosaic is currently zoned to mine 20,237 acres in Manatee County. Adjacent to the proposed Wingate East mine are Wingate Creek to the west and the Southeast Tract to the north.
The Wingate East approval is first priority for the company. Next on the list will be receiving permits from Hardee and DeSoto counties for the new Ona and DeSoto mines, which are 22,483 acres and 18,287 acres, respectfully.
Historically, Mosaic has gotten their rezoning proposals approved by the county commission. In 2008, the county commission initially rejected the rezoning of the Altman Tract – Parcel 4, which is adjacent to their Four Corners mine. Mosaic returned the blow with a lawsuit citing the Bert Harris Act involving property rights, then the suit was dropped and the rezoning was approved.
Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who was first elected in 2012, said Mosaic has always played such a big part in the community, noting that she sees company officials at community events.
“I have had faith in Mosaic and supported you in the past,” she said. “I have a few issues this time. ... I am concerned. It is so close to our watershed and I am concerned about that.”
In August, the planning commission recommended by a 5-1 vote to go forward with the rezoning for the Wingate East mine, with Matt Bower dissenting.
Should the county commission grant Mosaic’s request, the company stills needs A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ permit. It would also have to go back before the commission for an operating permit, which maps out mining for a five-year period.
“We come back to you in a phase plan,” said Bart Arrington with Mosaic. “That’s what operating permit is.”
Baugh questioned why Mosaic was coming before the county prior to securing all necessary permits.
“We are going to need to get in this area in the next year or two,” Arrington said. “That is why we are coming to you are now. We are at a point that we need to move into the area so that’s why we are asking.”
Without the permits, Mosaic “can’t mine until we get all of them,” Arrington said.
During their 90-minute presentation, eight people representing Mosaic discussed topics ranging from specifics of the mining process to health concerns to relocating species found on site.
Mosaic also addressed the sinkhole at their New Wales processing facility in Mulberry. Manatee County would not be affected because there wouldn’t be any “gypstacks” in the county, and the county as a whole is less likely to have sinkholes due to a thick confining layer and lower difference between surface water level and the Floridan aquifer.
Mosaic assured commissioners residents would be notified immediately, upon discovery, should a situation occur at the Manatee mining operations.
“I think the citizens should truly be notified immediately,” Baugh said. “I know in the past, with the sinkhole, that wasn’t the case.”
Arrington added: “We don’t want there to be these types of problems certainly.”
Although Mosaic would be destroying wetlands on their property, they suggested that when the land is reclaimed after mining is complete, there would be a net gain in the amount of wetlands.
Akthough there would be a net positive functional gain, it can take from 10 to 20 years for the wetlands to get there.
Sixty-eight people signed up to speak during public comment, according to Commissioner Robin DiSabatino.
“It’s our last big expansion,” said Mosaic spokeswoman Jackie Barron. “It’s critical to the future of the mine.”
So critical that when asked by Commissioner Charles Smith about new job creation from this rezoning, Mosaic’s Arrington replied that this rezoning would maintain existing employees at the Wingate site.
Before the hearing began, more than 100 people lined up outside of the county administration building. Mosaic employees said they lined up around 6:30 a.m. and hi-vis Mosaic shirts dominated the front of the line. Manatee County residents and out-of-towners came to the hearing to express their concerns about Mosaic’s expansion in Florida.
“(The commission has) to be aware that this has the potential of ruining our civilization,” said Joan San Lwin, of North Port.
Residents also worried about what would happen after the phosphate resources dried up.
“(Mosaic is) going to be here telling about what they can do,” said Palmetto resident Margaret Wright. “They’ll be long gone taking our resources and their money and (leave) us with nothing.”
To allow for all comments to be heard, the meeting could continue to Monday.
Comments