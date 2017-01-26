Manatee commission hears Mosaic proposal to expand phosphate mining

he crowd who snagged seats at the special land use meeting at the Manatee County administration building on Jan. 26. Most appear to be representing The Mosaic Company, who is presenting their proposal for rezoning 3,600 acres of their land to be able to mine on their Wingate East property.
A mound of phosphate from the Mosaic beneficiation plant is piled high after being processed from sand dredged at the Mosaic Wingate Creek Mine in East Manatee County. Mosaic is seeking permission to expand its mining operations at its Wingate East site, west and east of Duette Road.
A man holds a sign that reads "Ban Phosphate Mining" outside of the Manatee County administration building on Jan. 26 ahead of the special land use meeting. The Mosaic Company is presenting their proposal for rezoning 3,600 acres of their land to be able to mine on their Wingate East property.
Daland Fithian wears a mask that reads "NO" while waiting for the start of the special land use meeting on Jan. 26. The Mosaic Company is presenting their proposal for rezoning 3,600 acres of their land to be able to mine on their Wingate East property.
Sharon Phillips and Joan San Lwin, both of North Port, sign in for the comment period for a special land use meeting on Jan. 26. The Mosaic Company is presenting their proposal for rezoning 3,600 acres of their land to be able to mine on their Wingate East property.
