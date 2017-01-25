Man struck by car after he tripped, fell to ground

A Florida man suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle following a fall Wednesday.
The 61-year-old driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry was backing from a gravel-covered drive way onto Sailors Way shortly before 5 p.m. in Charlotte County when a 60-year-old Englewood man came running toward the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
As he ran, the man tripped on an uneven portion of the edge of the road and fell “directly into the path” of the vehicle, according to FHP. His head hit the pavement when he fell, and as the vehicle backed up, struck him, according to FHP.
The driver pulled forward to leave and saw the man lying on the ground.
The man was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, according to FHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
