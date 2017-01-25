One undercover investigation lead to 15 arrests and more than 28 grams of meth, cops say

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 15 people during an undercover meth investigation.
The arrests took place at two locations on Tuesday.
Six people were arrested at the Stay Inn & Suites in Bartow. Nine people were arrested at a home on Southern Avenue in Lakeland.
At the Stay Inn & Suites, detectives found 21 grams of meth and 51 grams of marijuana in one room. They also located a digital scale with meth residue and a handgun in a second room.
Also found was 8.75 grams of meth and two handguns from one of the suspects’ vehicle.
At the home in Lakeland, detectives discovered several clear plastic bags containing meth and marijuana, a metal marijuana grinder, narcotics ledgers, drug paraphernalia, multiple pills, and items commonly used in the manufacturing of meth.
The 15 people arrested and charged are listed below:
Willie Robinson Jr., 31.
Neil Anderson, 37.
Katrena Wise, 29.
Brittany McCurry, 26.
Joshua Miranda, 26.
Demarcus Jefferson, 27.
Eddie Bailey, 48.
Marvin Morris, 57.
Charlene Davis, 53.
Tequila BeBee, 27.
Christopher Sodt, 33.
Lanette Hart, 32.
William Hanshew, 53.
Patricia Goff, 40.
Joseph Dimmitri, 38.
