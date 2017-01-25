The chance to cruise nude is coming to Port Tampa Bay

It’s not often a vacation lets participants “strip down” and let loose, but an upcoming nude cruise out of Tampa from Bare Necessities Tour and Travel lets travelers do just that.
The experience will be coming to Port Tampa Bay in February, giving the opportunity for travelers to quite literally “bare all.”
The “Big Nude Boat” 2017 cruise will be departing from Tampa Feb. 5, making ports in Key West, Half Moon Cay Grand Turk and Amber Cove between days at sea before returning Feb. 14. according to the itinerary.
Participants will board the Carnival Pride, which holds 2,100 guests, and can attend special events for the cruise such as the “For the Love of Nudism Film Festival.”
However, there are times clothing is required, including when entering a port and attending meals, according to the cruise website.
The naked truth of this cruise line is that the trip is not about sexuality. “We support the belief that sexuality is not a state of undress, but rather, a state of mind. Social nudity is not a sexual activity, and we strive to dispel the misconception that it is anything but natural and beautiful,” the company’s website states.
Bare Necessities Tour and Travel has been in operation for 25 years and chartered its largest cruise in 2013.
Tickets for the cruise can be purchased on the Bare Necessities Tour and Travel website, cruisebare.com. The company offers two other cruises.
Can’t swing it this year? The Big Nude Boat 2018 will sail out of Miami in February 2018.
Comments