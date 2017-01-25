More than 22K gallons of sewage spilled, but drinking water is safe, says state

After a lift station lost power Tuesday afternoon, 22,500 gallons of raw sewage were released by it and nearby manholes, according to a pollution notification released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The small amount of sewage that had drifted into storm drains was able to be vaccuumed, according to Manatee County utilities spokesperson Amy Pilson.
The spill, which occurred at 5195 Whitfield Ave., possibly went into two nearby retention ponds, but officials won’t know for certain until test results come back. The spill had been cleaned up and storm drains were flushed out.
According to the DEP report, no waterways that are a source of drinking water were affected.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments