Man dies after jumping off Skyway

0:32 Jeff Maultsby says proposed North Port stadium won't hurt local businesses Pause

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

0:47 Red tide dumps scores of dead fish onto Anna Maria Island

2:59 How it works: red tide testing

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

0:44 Braves vice chairman John Schuerholz explains their choice to go to North Port for spring training

1:14 Hope Landing resident calls Habitat home 'such a blessing'

0:56 Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows