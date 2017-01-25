Man dies after jumping off Skyway

Law enforcement is investigating a suicide off of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Wednesday.
#Skyway police activity atop the bridge SB outside lane. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/884kJnuXaw— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) January 25, 2017
According to Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a man jumped off of the Skyway at 12:05 p.m. He didn’t survive the fall and his body has been recovered.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be continuing the investigation.
According to the FHP website, troopers were dispatched at 10:58 a.m.
NEW: Traffic congestion in Pinellas on I-275 south from North Rest Area to at Sunshine Skyway.— FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) January 25, 2017
Southbound traffic over the bridge is congested.
