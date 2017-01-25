Local

January 25, 2017 1:07 PM

Man dies after jumping off Skyway

By Hannah Morse

Pinellas

Law enforcement is investigating a suicide off of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a man jumped off of the Skyway at 12:05 p.m. He didn’t survive the fall and his body has been recovered.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be continuing the investigation.

According to the FHP website, troopers were dispatched at 10:58 a.m.

Southbound traffic over the bridge is congested.

