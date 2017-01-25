Donald Trump says voter fraud occurred in November. But Manatee officials says it didn’t happen here.

As President Donald Trump alleges that voter fraud occurred in November’s election, Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett says there was no voter fraud in the county.
“Voter fraud did not occur,” Bennett said Wednesday morning. “I’m 100 percent positive of that.”
Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he would ask for a “major investigation” into voter fraud, which came after telling lawmakers that millions of illegal voters had cost him the popular vote.
“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Trump tweeted.
But since Bennett was elected supervisor of elections in 2012, there has been no voter fraud in Manatee County. In fact, Bennett has only been able to find one case of “true voter fraud,” which occurred in the years prior to Bennett becoming the elections chief.
“That’s the only case we found,” he said.
There are people who illegally register to vote but never intend to vote, Bennett said, adding that someone in the Manatee Supervisor of Elections Office spends 20 percent of the day removing people from the voting rolls who have no intention of voting.
“They do register because of social pressure,” Bennett said.
Given the voting equipment in Manatee County, it would be “extremely difficult to change the outcome,” Bennett said, adding that it would require altering 300 voting machines.
“It’s just not going to happen,” he said.
