Couple doesn’t arrive at a family member’s house, now they’re considered missing and endangered

A Manatee County couple has been reported missing and endangered after they did not arrive at a family member’s home in Lakeland Tuesday morning as planned.
Susan Tokarz, 71, and Thomas Tokarz, 73, have medical issues and are considered missing endangered adults, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. A Silver Alert was also released.
A family member who reported the couple missing told officials they were supposed to arrive at her home in Lakeland around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday but never arrived.
The couple reportedly left their home in the 7700 block of Broadmoor Pines Boulevard around 8:30 a.m in their 2012 Black Mercedes SUV with a license plate number of DTGJ85. They have not been back to the home since, according to the sheriff’s office.
Susan Tokarz is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 140 pounds and having having light brown hair and blue eyes,
Thomas Tokarz is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds and having gray hair and brown eyes.
A check of are a hospitals yielded “negative results,” the release stated.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
