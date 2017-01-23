Local

January 23, 2017 9:28 AM

Former vice president Dick Cheney to speak in Sarasota

By Marc R. Masferrer

Former vice president Dick Cheney will deliver two lectures Monday as part of the Ringling College Library Association’s 2017 Town Hall Lecture Series.

Cheney will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m., and then lecture at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.

Cheney, a former U.S. representative and Defense secretary, was vice president from 2001 to 2009. Cheney’s memoir, “In My Time,” was published in 2011. His latest book, “Heart: An American Medical Odyssey,” was released in October 2013.

