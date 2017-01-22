Local

January 22, 2017 9:08 PM

Braden River Soccer Club spring recreational soccer registration open

Herald staff report

East Manatee

Online registration for the Braden River Soccer Club spring recreational program is underway. Eight games will be played on Sunday afternoons from late February through early May. Players aged 4 to 18 are welcome to participate, with everyone having a chance to play. Volunteer coaches are always needed, when registering players you may indicate your interest in being a volunteer coach.

Practices will start in mid February and are typically held on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday evening. Teams will fill up quickly; the registration deadline is Wednesday. Cost for players returning from the fall 2016 season is $100. All new players pay $120. Cost includes shorts, shirt, socks, referee fees and all training sessions. Every player will receive an opportunity to train one extra night a week with our professional trainers at no additional cost. For additional details and to register visit https://bradenriversoccer.org/rec-registration/

If you require assistance email brscac@bradenriversoccer.org

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Growing Bradenton's shuffleboard activities

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos