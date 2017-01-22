Local

January 22, 2017 4:52 PM

Manatee County under tornado watch

By Josh Linker

BayNews9 meterologist

A strong line of storms is making its way toward Florida, and a tornado watch is in effect for Manatee County until 10 p.m. Sunday.

A series of disturbances in the atmosphere have been responsible for a few rounds of severe weather over the Southeast over the last two days. Another impulse in the atmosphere combined with a very strong jet stream will develop a squall line in the northern and central Gulf of Mexico today.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed to high profile vehicles.

